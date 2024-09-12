"Concepts of a plan, which means no actual plan": Harris jabs at Trump in NC rally

Vice President Kamala Harris knows all about the widely-memed “concept of a plan” moment from Tuesday's debate.

Harris joked about the phrase at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, mocking the ex-president for his failure to roll out a healthcare plan after promising to gut the Affordable Care Act for nine years.

“You remember? He has ‘concepts of a plan.’ Concepts of a plan? I mean, we’re 54 days from this election,” Harris said, stifling her own chuckles and drawing thunderous laughter from the crowd. “Concepts of a plan, which means no actual plan.”

The clip of Donald Trump answering ABC News moderator Linsey Davis’s yes-or-no question on whether he’d come up with an ACA alternative with “I have concepts of a plan” quickly went viral. Over 10,000 videos using the sound on TikTok had been posted as of Thursday.

Harris went on the offensive, throwing a punch at Trump’s financial background while championing her plan to introduce tax deductions for new small businesses.

“I understand not everybody like the person who was on the stage the other night and gets handed 400 million on a silver platter and files for bankruptcy six times,” the VP said.

Harris spoke before a massive crowd at the 22,00-seat Greensboro Coliseum during her second North Carolina rally of the day. She trolled Trump during the debate with a dig at his crowd sizes, a remark he seemingly couldn't get over for the rest of the night.

Trump, who claimed debate victory in a rally of his own in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday, told the nearly 3,000 fans at his rally that “her crowds are zero, she's got no crowds.”