Fox News host triggers Donald Trump by saying "he decisively lost" the debate with Kamala Harris

Republican and Democratic critics alike had some pointers for Donald Trump after his disastrous ABC News debate performance against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday but the former president isn’t open to it — especially not from Fox Business host Neil Cavuto.

During Wednesday’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” the eponymous host bashed the GOP nominee, saying that “he decisively lost" the debate with Harris. “This was the first occasion where it wasn’t just a close call, it was a lopsided one,” he said, as Mediate reported.

The host invited Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume to chime in on the topic. Hume agreed, saying: “Trump had a bad night. He rose to the bait repeatedly when she baited him, something I’m sure his advisers had begged him not to do.”

Both Cavuto and Hume said that while the former president was able to maintain his cool for the first 10 minutes, he slowly “got more and more defensive,” and instead of focusing on key issues like inflation he went off on irrelevant tangents.

“This was, I think, his worst debate,” Hume said, adding although he did not have a good debate against Biden in 2020, Tuesday night’s performance somehow takes the cake. Hume also argued that if Trump doesn’t accept the second debate that Harris has challenged him to, then he has no standing to claim she is not doing enough interviews.

Trump was not happy with Cavuto’s remarks and responded on Truth Social, writing: “Neil Cavuto, Fox’s Lowest Rated Anchor, is one of the WORST on Television. I actually prefer the losers at CNN and MSDNC!”