Tiffany Haddish gets dragged on TikTok after Kathy Hilton dares her to crash NYFW runway

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish is at the center of a New York Fashion Week controversy after she stormed the runway on a dare from Paris Hilton's mother, Kathy Hilton, at the Monse show on Sept. 7.

In the days following the stunt, Haddish has been the center of discourse on social media — especially TikTok — with some viewing her acceptance of Hilton's dare as allowing herself to be "Hollywood elites’ court jester," and others saying she should've been kicked out for her behavior.

Sitting front row at the show, Haddish was seated next to the Hilton family when they were heard discussing whether or not Haddish should get up during a break between the models. Fashionista and new addition to "The Real Housewives of New York City," Jenna Lyons, was seated next to the group, filming the stunt with her phone and laughing.

In a video of the moment posted by Paris and Kathy Hilton, the mother and daughter are seen convincing Haddish to interrupt the show, with Paris captioning the post: "My mom @KathyHilton dared @TiffanyHaddish to hit the @MonseMaison runway. But like Tiff always says . . . 'She Ready!' #NothingButTrouble #NYFW"

Just prior to crashing the runway, Haddish asked, "Do I do it now?" To which Kathy Hilton answered, "Right now! Do it and wave! Yes now! There's nothing going on!"

The comedian was met with claps and laughs from the crowd.

After the show, Monse's creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, posted a video with Haddish on the fashion house's Instagram to address the stunt. The video was captioned, "Laura: So Tiffany what happened?"

According to People, "Haddish said she was cheering on all the models, noting that she realized it was something you're 'not' supposed to do, before Kathy told her she should get out on the runway and show off her suit.

Haddish says she hopes to get invited back to another show, to which Kim said jokingly, “I don’t know about the next time.”