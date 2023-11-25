Comedian Tiffany Haddish faces second DUI after falling asleep at the wheel post Thanksgiving show

Comedian Tiffany Haddish — best known for her roles in "Haunted Mansion," "Girls Trip," as well as a number of stand-up specials — is facing another DUI charge after police found her passed out behind the wheel early Friday morning in Beverly Hills, where she'd performed at Laugh Factory Hollywood's 43rd Thanksgiving Feast the previous night. Just last year, she was arrested in Atlanta for a very similar incident and is due in court on December 4. Police say she is expected to appear in court in about 30 days for this most recent incident, according to Los Angeles Times.

According to CNN, police received a call at 5:45 A.M. PST on Friday informing them that there was someone slumped over the wheel of an idling car in the middle of Beverly Drive. After arriving at the scene, they discovered Haddish and took her into custody, releasing her shortly after when bond was posted. The comedian has yet to speak out about the dangerous slip-up, but footage from her arrest shows her being led in handcuffs by the arriving officers looking depressed, as one would imagine.