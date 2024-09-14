Lil Wayne has spent decades pitching himself to the world as an unknowable martian and unstoppable money-getter, but he has feelings, too.

The rapper let down the facade on Instagram this week, saying that the NFL's choice of Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show headliner at the upcoming Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans "broke" him.

“That hurt a whole lot,” Wayne shared in a video posted to the social media site on Friday.

As the most famous rapper (and one of the most famous entertainers, period) to come out of the Crescent City, Wayne felt it was a foregone conclusion that he would perform at the 2025 Super Bowl.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, for automatically mentally putting myself in that position,” he said. “I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform in my city.”

The "A Milli" rapper said he's spent the week since the NFL announced Lamar's performance recovering, saying he "had to get strength enough to [respond] without breaking."

“I’m just trying to put myself back together.” he shared.

Nicki Minaj, who has been signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money label since 2008, was quick to offer Wayne her support on social media.

"This too, shall pass- but what you have done for the Hip Hop culture will remain. It will stand the test of time," Minaj wrote to Wayne on Instagram.

In his video, Wayne thanked fans who reached out with support after the halftime announcement.

"I’ma say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and support out there," he said. Your words turned to arms and held me up when I tried to fall back.”