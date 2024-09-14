Jane's Addiction reunion show ends after fight between Farrell, Navarro

Tensions are already boiling over a month into the reunion of the original lineup of Jane's Addiction.

The alt-rock band's show in Boston on Friday when frontman Perry Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro and was wrestled away by roadies and bassist Eric Avery.

The fight, which was captured on video by several attendees, began when Farrell threw a shoulder into Navarro during their 1988 track "Ocean Size." The guitarist extended an arm to put some distance between himself and the singer and Farrell threw a punch in response. Navarro continued keeping Farrell at arm's length until others interceded and shuffled him away.

The scrap led Farrell's wife to post an explanation on Instagram. Etty Lau Farrell said the tension in the band started from a technical tiff over the volume of their instruments.

"Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band," she shared. "The band started the song Ocean before Perry was ready and did the count off.The stage volume was so loud at that point, that Perry couldn’t hear pass the boom and the vibration of the instruments and by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just be to be heard."

She added that Avery took the opportunity to throw a few punches of his own at Perry. She said that after show had ended, the frontman "cried and cried." As of this morning, the band is still scheduled to play a show in Hartford, Conn. on Sunday.

The tussle led one-half of yet another famously explosive and recently reunited band to weigh in on X.

"There (sic) attitude stinks," Liam Gallagher of Oasis shared.