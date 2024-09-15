John Oliver honored his late dog at the Emmys, but not without a touch of the Brit's sense of humor.

During the comedian's acceptance speech for his Emmy win for best scripted variety series for his long-running HBO show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," Oliver paid his respects to his dog in a touching moment.

Oliver said, "I want to thank the silly odd dog. We have the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding and she got us through the pandemic. She was with us for two pregnancies..."

Mid-sentiment, the comedian got cut off by the orchestral music used to play the winners off the stage. Oliver responded, "Perfect choice of music."

He continued: "We had to say goodbye to her. I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now. She was an amazing dog."

The music continued to play louder until Oliver shouted: "F**k you! There you go. This isn't just for her. This is for all dogs. All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much."

Television's most prestigious night has mentioned cats and dogs in a running theme — nods to viral comments from Donald Trump, who falsely stated immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating dogs during his first debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. JD Vance's "childless cat ladies."

Earlier in the evening, Candice Bergen said, "Today a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So as they say, my work here is done. Meow."