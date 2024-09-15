The 76th Emmy Awards are here and yes, this is the second Emmys this year.

Last year's historic dual industry-wide strikes entirely halted Hollywood and postposed the 75th Emmy Awards to January. But the 2024 Emmys are back in their September slot and this time they're being hosted by Emmy-winning Eugene and Dan Levy, the comedy father-son duo most recognizable for their roles as Johnny and David Rose in "Schitt's Creek."

This year's awards nominations were dominated by breakout shows "Shōgun" and "The Bear" both leading the way as the most Emmy-nominated shows in 2024. "Shōgun" landed 25 nominations and "The Bear" smashed comedy nomination records with 23 nods.

The Emmys can be streamed on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the 76th Emmy Awards winners marked as they're announced. Check back after the show for the completed winners list:

Outstanding Comedy Series:

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"﻿Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Drama Series:

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Shōgun"

"Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

"Baby Reindeer"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding Reality Competition Program:

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul’s Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors" WINNER

"The Voice"

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series:

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" WINNER

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Talk Series:

"The Daily Show" WINNER

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series:

"Abbott Elementary" — "Party"

"The Bear" — "Fishes" WINNER

"The Bear" — "Honeydew"

"The Gentlemen" — "Refined Aggression"

"Hacks" — "Bulletproof"

"The Ms. Pat Show" — "I’m the Pappy"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series:

"The Crown" — "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"

"The Morning Show" — "The Overview Effect"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" — "First Date"

"Shōgun" — "Crimson Sky" WINNER

"Slow Horses" — "Strange Games"

"Winning Time" — "Beat L.A."

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

"Baby Reindeer" — "Episode 4"

"Fargo" — "The Tragedy of the Commons"

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" — "Pilot"

"Lessons in Chemistry" — "Poirot"

"Ripley" WINNER

"True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series:

"Abbott Elementary" — "Career Day"

"The Bear" — "Fishes"

"Girls5Eva" — "Orlando"

"Hacks" — "Bulletproof" WINNER

"The Other Two" — "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good"

"What We Do in the Shadows" — "Pride Parade"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series:

"The Crown" — "Ritz"

"Fallout" — "The End"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" — "First Date"

"Shōgun" — "Anjin"

"Shōgun" — "Crimson Sky"

"Slow Horses" — "Negotiating With Tigers" WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

"Baby Reindeer" WINNER

"Black Mirror" — "Joan Is Awful"

"Fargo" — "The Tragedy of the Commons"

"Fellow Travelers" — "You’re Wonderful"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country" — "Part 6"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Matt Berry — "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David — "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin — "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short — "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White — "The Bear" WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai — "Reservation Dogs"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Idris Elba — "Hijack"

Donald Glover — "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins — "Fallout"

Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada — "Shōgun"

Dominic West — "The Crown"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Matt Bomer — "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd — "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm — "Fargo"

Tom Hollander — "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Andrew Scott — "Ripley"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Quinta Brunson — "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear"

Selena Gomez — "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph — "Loot"

Jean Smart — "Hacks" WINNER

Kristen Wiig — "Palm Royale"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston — "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon — "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine — "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai — "Shōgun"

Imelda Staunton — "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon — "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Jodie Foster — "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson — "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple — "Fargo"

Sofía Vergara — "Griselda"

Naomi Watts — "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Lionel Boyce — "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs — "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — "The Bear" WINNER

Paul Rudd — "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams — "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang — "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Tadanobu Asano — "Shōgun"

Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show" WINNER

Mark Duplass — "The Morning Show"

John Hamm — "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira — "Shōgun"

Jack Lowden — "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce — "The Crown"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Jonathan Bailey — "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr. — "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill — "Baby Reindeer"

John Hawkes — "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris — "Fargo" WINNER

Lewis Pullman — "Lessons in Chemistry"

Treat Williams — "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Carol Burnett — "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas — "The Bear" WINNER

Hannah Einbinder — "Hacks"

Janelle James — "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph — "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep — "Only Murders in the Building"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Christine Baranski — "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie — "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki — "The Crown" WINNER

Greta Lee — "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville — "The Crown"

Karen Pittman — "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor — "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Dakota Fanning — "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone — "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning — "Baby Reindeer" WINNER

Aja Naomi King — "Lessons in Chemistry"

Diane Lane — "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau — "Baby Reindeer"

Kali Reis — "True Detective: Night Country"