Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has shown no signs of slowing her record-breaking streak since starting her professional career with the WNBA.

The rookie and former University of Iowa phenom set a new record on Sunday during a game against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, when she saw her season total climb to 761 points. This mark saw her surpass Hall of Famer Seimone Augustus, who set the previous record of 744 points in 2006, as noted by The Guardian.

Clark was instrumental in the Fever's 110-109 victory over the Wings, her 39th game with the pro team. She scored a career-high of 35 points (including eight assists), which saw her secure the record-breaking spot.

"When I went to my first WNBA game [as a kid], Seimone was the first player who I ever met courtside when I watched them warming up,” Clark said, per The Washington Post. “It comes full circle, for sure. I got my picture [with Augustus] on my dad’s little BlackBerry phone — I vividly remember it. I was always a fan of her game and the way she could shoot the ball and score the ball.”

On Friday, Clark set a separate WBNA single-season record for assists during a loss against the Las Vegas Aces, climbing to 321. “It definitely just speaks to the whole entire year and how historic it’s been,” Clark said on Friday, according to WaPo. “You’re just going to continue to see records taken down — and also really good basketball. That’s why it’s been so fun to watch and the fans have been showing up and the viewership has crushed this year. Everyone is raising their game, and the competition is getting better and better.”