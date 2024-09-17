Harris jumps to 6-point lead over Trump in post-debate poll

After last week's debate, Vice President Kamala Harris' 3-point lead over Donald Trump doubled, according to the latest survey by Morning Consult, with 51% of likely voters siding with the Democratic nominee versus 45% for the former president.

The survey is based on polling conducted from Sep. 13 to 15 among a sample size of 11,022 likely U.S. voters.

Although the GOP nominee insists that he beat Harris in last week's debate, those surveyed beg to differ, with 61% of likely voters who watched last Tuesday's debate saying they believe the vice president beat Trump. Harris' 28-point margin exceeds the 25-point advantage Trump had over President Joe Biden in Morning Consult's June post-debate survey.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is enjoying a positive news cycle among the likely electorate this year that's earning her positive marks and aligns with her best numbers yet in the head-to-head contest against Donald Trump,” Eli Yokely, a political analyst at Morning Consult, said in a statement. He added that Harris’s 3-point, post-debate bump “appears to be crystalizing her national lead over the former president.”

The survey also marks record-high support for Harris among Democrats, Biden 2020 voters, liberals, women, 18-34-year-olds and millennials.

Morning Consult’s polls are consistent with other national polls that have found the Democrat in the lead, albeit by smaller margins. According to the 538 polling average, Harris leads Trump by 2.9 points, 48.3% to 45.45%.