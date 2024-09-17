Hillary Clinton has choice words for Elon Musk after his gross comments following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former first lady took to Kara Swisher’s podcast to weigh in on Musk's post on his platform X Tuesday, where he wrote, “Fine Taylor . . . you win . . . I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Clinton said that Musk's proposition to have kids with Swift is “kind of another way of saying rape I think,” calling it “rotten and creepy."

"I can’t understand why he says what he says. It just is beyond my imagination,” Clinton said to Swisher.

Musk's post — which has been viewed nearly 117 million times — has been met with stark backlash from people online likening the comment to “sexual harassment,” Variety reported.

"So-called masters of the universe in the technology world . . . misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism," Clinton said. "And here’s Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people and who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women. They can’t stand it.”

The former presidential candidate stated, "[Swift's] a singer who charts the course of her life which they relate to as their own lives, but she’s also someone who stood up to a guy who groped her and stood up to get her music back from someone she thought had illegitimately had taken it from her."

“She has demonstrated a resilience in taking control over her own life that sends a strong message. I’m a huge admirer. I think [her endorsement] has real impact,” she said.