With its newest mac and cheese, Stouffer's expands beyond the freezer aisle to supermarket shelves

Stouffer's, a familiar name in frozen dinners, is moving beyond the freezer aisle with a new shelf-stable offering aimed at expanding its mac and cheese empire. In what appears to be a direct challenge to Kraft Heinz's dominance in the market, Stouffer's, owned by Nestlé, is launching Supreme Shells & Cheese, its first venture into the non-refrigerated macaroni and cheese category.

The product, described in a release from Nestlé as "supremely creamy," promises 10% more cheese sauce than leading competitors, positioning itself as a richer, more cheese-forward option. It takes just 10 minutes to prepare and requires no additional ingredients—a convenience likely to appeal to busy households.

“We saw an opportunity to expand beyond our fan-favorite frozen options,” said Megan McLaughlin, Stouffer’s Senior Brand Manager, in a statement. “Americans love their mac and cheese, and so do we.”

Stouffer's Supreme Shells & Cheese will hit select national retailers and Amazon later this month, with more flavors expected in 2025.