"God spared my life": Trump tells rally higher power saved him from assassination attempts

What some people might attribute to poor aim and a Secret Service detail on high alert, Donald Trump is attributing to God.

The former president and current GOP candidate told a rally crowd in Uniondale, NY on Wednesday that the Almighty intervened to save him from two failed assassination attempts.

"God has now spared my life, it must have been... Not once but twice." Trump said to cheers, before busting out one of the most egregious instances of "some people are saying" in history. " There are those that say he did it because Trump is going to turn this state around...He's going to make America great again."

Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump in July, grazing his ear with a bullet during a rally in Butler, Penn. The 20-year-old's volley of shots wounded one rallygoer and killed another before he was killed by return fire from law enforcement officers.

Immediately after the attempt on Trump's life, many among the punditry expected Trump to coast to an easy election victory off of a post-attempt bump. However, the decision of President Joe Biden to leave the race and a quick selection of Vice President Kamala Harris as the replacement nominee took the wind out of Trump's sails.

Another plot on Trump's life this weekend was discovered by Secret Service agents before Trump came near the would-be assassin hiding along the course of the Trump International Golf Course in Palm Beach. Harris has maintained a healthy lead in recent polls.