N.C. Gov. Candidate Robinson called himself a “Black Nazi” on porn forums: report

North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson once called himself a "Black Nazi" and shared pro-slavery comments on a pornography website's message board, according to a new report.

CNN unearthed sexually explicit and fascist comments posted by the gubernatorial candidate under the handle minisoldr on the Nude Africa forum. That username has been used extensively by Robinson across the internet. The profile was linked to an email address belonging to Robinson.

The comments, made more than a decade ago, stand in stark relief to Robinson's conservative public persona. Robinson, who previously argued that transgender women should be arrested for using public restrooms, interacted with multiple videos featuring transgender women.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson reportedly wrote. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!.

Robinson has repeatedly quoted Adolf Hitler on the campaign trail and that tendency was on display in the forums of Nude Africa.

“I’d take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now!” he said in 2012.

In one thread from 2010, Robinson denounced Martin Luther King Jr. as a “commie bastard” and suggested he supported slavery.

“Slavery is not bad,” Robinson wrote. "I would certainly buy a few.”

In one anecdote, Robinson shared details of peeping on women in the shower as a teenager.

“I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” Robinson wrote. “I went peeping again the next morning, but after that I went back the ladder was locked! So those two times where the only times I got to do it!"

Robinson's denied all allegations made by CNN, saying that the posts were not made by him.

“This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me,” Robinson said.“I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.”

Robinson canceled several campaign events ahead of the story being released, and is under pressure from Republican Party operatives to leave the swing state race. He told CNN that he would not bow to the pressure to drop out.

“We are not getting out of this race. There are people who are counting on us to win this race,” Robinson said.