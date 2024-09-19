"SNL" 50th season lineup to include Ariana Grande, John Mulaney and Chappell Roan

"Saturday Night Live" is returning with a bang for its 50th season on air.

The variety sketch show has announced its hosts and musical guests for the first five episodes of the new season, which will premiere on Sept. 28 led by newly minted Emmy winner "Hacks" star, Jean Smart, alongside musician Jelly Roll, who will both be making their debuts on the show.

Other big names stopping by the 30 Rock building for a Saturday evening will be pop star and "Wicked" lead Ariana Grande, doubling with the legendary Stevie Nicks as the guest musical performance.

Additionally, comedian Nate Bargatze will host with musical guest Coldplay. Four-time host, Michael Keaton will be joined by Billie Eilish on Oct. 19. After a one-week break, six-time host John Mulaney will host on Nov. 2 with musical guest Chappell Roan.

This season will feature new cast members Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline. Returning members from last year — Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker — have been promoted to main cast members this season.

For the show's 50th anniversary, NBC is set to premiere a primetime special in February 2025, The Hollywood Reporter said.

To commemorate the show's impact on culture, the movie "Saturday Night" — focusing on the sketch show's early beginning in the '70s, with a young Lorne Michaels played by Gabriel LaBelle — will be released to audiences on Oct. 11.