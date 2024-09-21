"A violation of trust": California firefighter arrested on suspicion of setting five forest fires

A California firefighter was arrested on Friday on suspicion of setting five fires throughout Northern California in the last month.

38-year-old Robert Hernandez was taken into custody at a fire station in Mendocino County. Hernandez worked for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as a fire apparatus engineer, overseeing fire engines and water tanks during calls.

Authorities believe Hernandez set the five fires on "forest land" in Sonoma County while off-duty between August and September. None of the fires grew particularly large, with the five combined blazes burning less than an acre. All of the fires were set on land north of Santa Rosa, Calif. in the state's wine country.

“I am appalled to learn one of our employees would violate the public’s trust and attempt to tarnish the tireless work of the 12,000 women and men of Cal Fire,” Agency Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler shared in a statement.

Hernandez is being held on a $2 million bail.

The set fires come after several successive years of devastating wildfires throughout California. 2023 was the worst year for natural disasters in U.S. history, with flooding and fires exceeding $1 billion in damages.