Jimmy Kimmel drags Donald and Melania Trump for their merch ventures

As the election cycle heats up with only 41 days until Nov. 5, Jimmy Kimmel scorched Donald and Melania Trump's attempts to bolster the Republican's base by selling pricey MAGA merchandise.

During Kimmel's Monday evening monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the comedian got a lot of material out of Trump's announcement of an "official" silver coin with the former president's face on it.

“The Trump coin, it should be noted, costs $100. It contains $31 worth of silver,” Kimmel said. “What captures the essence of Donald Trump more than charging the fans who love him most three times more than a coin is worth?”

Kimmel joked, “$100 for a Chuck E. Cheese token with his head on it.”

The comedian also poked fun at the coin being made of silver instead of gold. “It’s the perfect gift to send him when he comes in second in November,” he said. “We are in the final stretch of the election, when the candidates are supposed to be making their final push to run this country, and this nut’s having a yard sale.”

Kimmel went on to joke that even Trump's wife, Melania, has been cashing in on the election momentum by selling MAGA items.

“You have Melania, who’s hawking a $600 ‘Vote Freedom’ necklace right now,” Kimmel said, describing the necklace as “Lady Liberty on the front and nothing behind it, just like Melania herself.”