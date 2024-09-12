Donald Trump’s campaign is selling bizarre “Eras Tour”-style shirts following pop superstar Taylor Swift’s surprise endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

The shirts, mimicking Swift’s now-iconic tour graphic and targeting so-called “Swifties for Trump,” feature photos of Trump on backgrounds color-coordinated to each of Swift’s eras. They'll run supporters $45 dollars.

https://twitter.com/TeamTrump/status/1834238710105194643

“Look what you made me do,” the shirt’s pre-sale page on Republican fundraising platform WinRed reads, a jab at Swift pulled straight from one of her singles.

The knock-off comes shortly after Trump dismissed Swift's endorsement, saying that Swift will “pay a price” for her stance when phoning into Fox & Friends.

The merch sale comes days after Swift wrote in an endorsement of Harris, which she felt compelled to share after seeing AI-generated false endorsements from her posted by Trump. The endorsement, which also drew ridicule from JD Vance, has already driven at least 337,000 fans to voter registration site Vote.org.

“I don't think most Americans are gonna be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans,” Vance told Fox News before the campaign co-opted Swift’s design.

Swift, who endorsed Biden in 2020, joins the ranks of musicians unwittingly tied to the Trump campaign. That includes garage-rock revivalists the White Stripes, who sued Trump for using their song "Seven Nation Army" in a campaign video without permission.

The Trump team is late to Swift campaign merch party. Harris’s campaign released a set of friendship bracelets, a nod to Swiftie culture, immediately after her endorsement.