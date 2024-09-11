Trump dismisses Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris, saying he was never a fan

Donald Trump made another flip-flop when it comes to his view of Taylor Swift, dismissing the singer's fresh endorsement of Kamala Harris and claiming to not be a fan of her music.

Only weeks ago, Trump was singing a much different tune and seemed thrilled to receive Swift's endorsement — even if he never actually had it — sharing an A.I. image of her to Truth Social featuring a caption reading: "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump," to which he commented, "I accept!"

Shortly after the first debate between Trump and Harris on Tuesday night, Swift took to Instagram to finally clarify who she plans to vote for in November. The "Tortured Poets Department" singer even got a dig in about the A.I. debacle before writing, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

Snubbed by Swift, Trump took to Fox News on Wednesday morning to say, "It was just a question of time. She couldn't possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn't possibly endorse him. But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Elsewhere in the Fox appearance, Trump referred to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's recently been embroiled in scandal after she liked an Instagram post supporting Trump.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth," he said. "She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan."