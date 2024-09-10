Jack and Meg White are not backing down from a legal fight with Donald Trump.

The formerly married duo, who recorded and toured together as The White Stripes, are suing Trump for using one of the band's most famous songs — "Seven Nation Army," off of "Elephant," their fourth studio album, released in 2003 — alleging in their claim that Trump's use of their music in a campaign video was a "flagrant misappropriation."

The copyright infringement lawsuit filed Monday in New York furthers that the Trump campaign did not contact the band for permission to use the song. The White Stripes are seeking "significant monetary damages."

Trump's attorney said in an email that the defendant has not been served with the papers. The Trump campaign did not respond to requests to comment, The Guardian reported.

To address the lawsuit, Jack took to Instagram to show proof of their filing, with a caption reading, "This machine sues fascists."

The White Stripes' beef with Trump began last month when Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin posted a video on social media of the former president walking into his plane to the song “Seven Nation Army." White then took to Instagram and said, "Oh . . . Don't even think about using my music, you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)" And he meant it.

The White Stripes aren't the only musicians pursuing legal action against Trump for using their music this year. The growing list includes Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Foo Fighters, Isaac Hayes and counting.