The evolution of phishing: How AI is reshaping digital deception in 2024

Protecting personal data online is vital. As our digital footprints grow, so do cybercriminals' methods to exploit them. Phishing used to be a simple trick to get sensitive information. In 2024, it has become a complex and sophisticated threat. Adding artificial intelligence to these deceptive tactics has made phishing harder to detect and more convincing.

“With cybercriminals using AI more often, we have had to adapt our cybersecurity awareness campaigns," says Wendy Betts, information security officer at Rotary International. "Phishing emails now appear so realistic that it is no longer enough to rely on spotting a fake logo or misspelled words. Instead, you need to ask yourself: Is this something someone would genuinely send to me?”

The AI-powered phishing arsenal

Phishing has evolved beyond misspelled emails and dubious URLs. The Nigerian Prince has been dethroned by something far more insidious.

“It’s dumbfounding how often major breaches costing organizations millions of dollars can be traced back to phishing and social engineering. These methods have been around for decades but they’re still the most common way breaches begin,” says Jim McDonald, co-host of the Identity at the Center Podcast

Today, cybercriminals use AI to craft personalized attacks that are harder to spot. Below are some of the most common AI-driven phishing methods in 2024:

Spear phishing: Precision targeting

Spear phishing targets specific individuals or organizations. AI has enhanced this technique, allowing hackers to employ data analytics to create detailed profiles of potential victims. AI then scrapes public information from social media, professional sites and other accounts. The end result: messages virtually identical to those from trusted sources.

AI can now:

1. Tailor messages to individual recipients. Mimic the tone, style and phrasing of the victim's contacts.

2. Predict the best attack times based on the target's online activity patterns.

3. Make attacks relevant and genuine, fooling even savvy users.

Vishing: Voice-based deception

Vishing (voice phishing) has also become more dangerous with AI-enhanced voice cloning technology. This technology lets scammers mimic known people's voices, like family or colleagues. Natural language processing enables attackers to have complex, context-aware chats, making the interaction seem natural and more challenging to discern.

In 2024, AI-enhanced vishing exploits include:

1. Realistic voice cloning makes it challenging for victims to tell legitimate calls from scams.

2. Emotional analysis, where AI gauges the victim's emotions and exploits vulnerabilities by adjusting its approach.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

Quishing: QR code trickery

QR codes are now ubiquitous and cybercriminals have noticed. A new type of phishing, "quishing," uses these codes to deceive users. After scanning malicious QR codes, the victim is sent to a fake landing page that looks authentic, with the objective of stealing sensitive information.

AI's contribution to quishing includes:

1. Generating realistic and convincing QR codes.

2. Using machine learning to optimize the design and placement of these codes to maximize engagement.

Smishing: SMS-based scams

Text messaging, or SMS, has long been a phishing staple. In 2024, AI has made smishing attacks much more effective and personal. Scammers can craft hyper-specific messages aligning with the recipient's recent activities. They use AI to track and analyze patterns in communication.

The AI advantage in smishing includes:

1. Hyper-personalized messages that resonate with the target based on recent behaviors.

2. Timing attacks to coincide with anticipated legitimate messages.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Why AI-enhanced phishing is so effective

AI has changed the game in terms of phishing attacks. They are more challenging to detect and more convincing. AI-driven phishing campaigns evolve as fast as security measures improve.

Here are key reasons AI makes phishing more dangerous in 2024:

1. Data processing: AI can quickly analyze data, creating authentic, personalized messages.

2. Improved timing: Machine learning finds the best moment to get a response from the target, increasing chances of success.

3. Natural imitation: Advanced language models mimic the tone and style of actual messages, making fake ones harder to spot.

4. Emotional manipulation: AI can analyze emotional cues and manipulate victims’ emotions.

Protecting yourself in the age of AI-driven phishing

Phishing attacks are getting more advances but the bespoke advice on maintaining vigilance still holds true today.

1. Stay Informed: Stay current on the latest phishing techniques and AI technologies and how they work. Understanding the nature of these attacks makes it easier to spot suspicious behavior.

2. Use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). It adds security. It requires a second verification step beyond a password. If someone compromises your credentials, this can help prevent unauthorized access.

3. Authenticate unexpected requests for sensitive information. Contact the sender through known channels, not the suspicious message.

4. Beware of urgency: Phishing often relies on creating a sense of urgency. If the message feels abrupt, pause to scrutinize its legitimacy and accuracy.

5. Use updated security software: Invest in top antivirus and anti-phishing tools such as McAfee and Norton. These tools detect and block malicious activity in real-time.

7. Scrutinize URLs: Before clicking on links, hover over them to check the full URL. Be cautious of slight misspellings or unexpected domains.

8. Keep software updated: Update your devices, apps and operating systems to the latest versions.

9. Use a password manager: These products create and store unique passwords for each account, adding extra security.

10. Heed your intuition: Suspicions often signal a genuine concern. Trust your gut and verify any suspicious communication before taking action.

"Human intuition is still one of the strongest defenses"

The phishing landscape underwent a seismic shift in 2024, driven by AI innovation. Cybercriminals are better at tricking people into revealing sensitive information. But cybersecurity is advancing, providing new tools and strategies to combat this threat.

“While cybercriminals are using AI to their advantage, cybersecurity professionals are also using these tools to fight back," Betts said. "Yet, human intuition is still one of the strongest defenses. It's crucial to slow down, evaluate unexpected messages, and ask whether they truly make sense before clicking or responding."

Use awareness, technology and critical thinking to stay safe in this changing digital world.