Hack-proof your finances: How to protect your personal data like a cybersecurity expert

You've read the headlines: Millions of Social Security numbers have been leaked in a massive data breach. Once again, your personal data is vulnerable.

And that isn't the only sensitive information that was compromised in the breach of National Public Data, a Florida-based credit and criminal background check company, which included individual names and addresses.

As cybercriminals enhance how they discover and exploit weak spots in our digital infrastructure, even purportedly secure systems are at risk. At the same time, as cyberattacks become increasingly commonplace in the daily news cycle, these repeat headlines may prompt either complacency, fatalism or both.

Related Recipients of SNAP benefits are falling victim to rampant EBT card skimming schemes

“Many small businesses accept the status quo that they can potentially be attacked, but they focus more on the profit margin versus investing in their cybersecurity," said Kyle Aquino, former U.S. naval officer and CEO of NVIS AI. "They don’t realize that this places a glass ceiling on how large their business can grow . . . let alone exposing themselves to irrecoverable damage to their reputations and bank accounts when attacked. If they conduct business with larger enterprises, they also become an easy and ideal attack vector.”

Malicious actors can use your Social Security number (SSN) to steal your identity, drain your bank account and ruin your credit.

"People are usually their own worst enemy in security, and it’s often their actions that cause systems to fail," said Dominic Vogel, president of Vogel Cyber Leadership. "A common example is how using weak passwords can quickly open the door to trouble."

What, exactly, is the best course of action to protect your data? You can do what cybersecurity experts do — here’s how.

Lock down your SSN

What a professional does: Cybersecurity experts use advanced monitoring systems. They detect any suspicious activity linked to their SSNs.

What you can do: You can lock your SSN via the Social Security Administration or E-Verify's Self Lock. Locking your SSN prevents anyone from using your SSN to open new accounts, even if they have the number.

Why it's important: Your SSN is a master key to your financial life. A stolen SSN can lead to identity theft, fraudulent accounts and damaged credit. Locking your SSN is like freezing that universal key.

Create strong, unique passwords

What a professional does: Experts use advanced password managers. This software generates complex passwords for each account.

What you can do: Create a robust and unique password for each online account. A strong password is long, uses a combination of characters and numbers and avoids personal information. The use of a reputable password manager software is invaluable, as it creates and stores hard-to-crack passwords. Well-regarded password managers include BitWarden and 1Password.

Why it's important: Weak or reused passwords are like using the same key for every lock. If a hacker cracks one password, they can access all your accounts. Unique, complex passwords make it challenging for hackers to break in.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA)

What a professional does: Pros always enable MFA. They often use physical security keys for extra protection.

What you can do: Enable MFA on all your accounts. When possible, use an authenticator app or hardware key instead of email or text messaging (SMS).

Why it's important: MFA is like having a deadbolt in addition to your regular lock. Even if a hacker has your password, they can only get in with a second factor. It's usually a random code on your cell phone. Authenticator apps and hardware keys are more secure than codes sent via SMS, which hackers can intercept.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

Regularly monitor your accounts and credit score

To detect issues early on, it's important to track accounts and credit closely. This includes verifying transactions and reporting suspicious activity to prevent fraud.

What a professional does: Pros use tools to detect suspicious activity on their accounts or credit reports. They receive instant alerts.

What you can do:

Check bank and credit card statements for unfamiliar charges periodically. Review credit reports every year from all three credit agencies: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Set up alerts for transactions over certain amounts.

Why it's important: Monitoring your accounts and credit is like guarding your financial house. The sooner you spot a break-in attempt, the faster you can shut it down and minimize damage. Alerts and regular checks help you catch issues early.

Destroy confidential data to prevent unauthorized access

What a professional does: Pros dispose of sensitive documents and data using top shredders and secure erasure methods.

What you can do: Shred any documents with personal information before throwing them out. Use data-wiping software before disposing of old computers or phones.

Why it's important: Your trash and old devices can be gold mines for identity thieves. Shredding and wiping ensures that malicious actors don’t grab your data after the fact.

Stay informed and prepared

What a professional does: Pros leverage their networks and threat intel. They stay updated on the latest threats, breaches and security best practices.

What you can do:

Stay informed about significant data breaches by following trusted news sources. If a security breach occurs with a company you use, change your password immediately. Create a plan of action in case someone compromises your data.

Why it's important: It's like knowing the latest break-in methods in your neighborhood. Stay informed about breaches and best practices. This knowledge helps you adjust your defenses and react if you're affected. Having a plan prevents panic and minimizes damage.

Ultimately, you may lack the tools and skills of a cybersecurity professional, but you can boost your security by installing these measures and staying alert to new threats.

“In today’s world, where cyber threats are dynamic, being informed is your best defense," Vogel said. "By understanding the digital world, its inherent risks and how to handle them, you can have more control of your own safety.”