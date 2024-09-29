“There can be nothing worse”: Trump demands Kamala Harris impeachment on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for Vice President Kamala Harris to be impeached following her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harris traveled to the border town of Douglas, Ariz., where she accused Trump of “playing political games” on immigration.

“I reject the false choice that suggests we must choose either between securing our border and creating a system that is orderly, safe and humane,” Harris said, according to The Guardian. “We can and we must do both.”

Trump after the visit misrepresented new statistics about immigrants and crime to attack Harris.

“Even the LameStream Media is mocking Comrade Kamala Harris for her pathetic attempt yesterday to justify her HORRIBLE performance at the Border. 14,000 CONVICTED thugs and slimeballs who have committed MURDER have been allowed to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, and roam free to KILL AGAIN…And they will kill again, over and over, and wreak havoc like never seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, even though the numbers include people who entered the country under his administration as well.

“We don’t know anything about them,” Trump continued. “Kamala is a FOOL to have let this happen to our beautiful USA. It is totally unjustifiable, there can be nothing worse! She should be IMPEACHED for what she as [sic] done to our Country!”

As CNN’s fact-check noted, the numbers Trump referred to are not specifically about people who have entered the country under the Biden-Harris administration but rather noncitizens who entered under any administration — including Trump’s — and who were convicted of a crime at some point and are now living in the country on the ICE “non-detained docket” because their country won’t let them be deported there. The list also includes people who are still serving their sentences but are not being held in immigration detention.

“The data in this letter is being misinterpreted,” a Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN. “The data goes back decades; it includes individuals who entered the country over the past 40 years or more, the vast majority of whose custody determination was made long before this Administration. It also includes many who are under the jurisdiction or currently incarcerated by federal, state or local law enforcement partners.”