Harris leads Trump in every battleground state except Georgia, per new Bloomberg poll

A poll of swing states by Bloomberg News/Morning Consult shows that Vice President Kamala Harris now leads by 7 points in Nevada, 5 points in Pennsylvania, 3 points in Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and 2 points in North Carolina. In Georgia, she and former President Donald Trump are tied.

Despite Harris’ leads in key battleground states, her advantages are all within the poll’s statistical margin of error, highlighting the narrow margins this year’s race will be. Still, her 3-point advantage across all seven battleground states suggests momentum is on her side, as that lead is up from the 1-point advantage she had last month, Bloomberg reported.

According to the poll, voters continue to say that the economy is their top priority. However, when likely voters were asked which candidate they trusted more to handle the cost of everyday goods, the results were practically a tie, with 47% preferring Trump to 46% for Harris. In earlier polls, Trump had enjoyed a decisive lead on the issue.

Harris can also boast an 11-point lead among likely voters on the question of who they trust to help the middle class. The results suggest that Harris is benefitting from her recent focus on economic policy, along with ads from her allies and super PACs that have bombarded battleground states with information on her tax plans.