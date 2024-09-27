Harris leads Trump in every battleground state except Georgia, per new Bloomberg poll

Harris has taken a 3% lead in the battleground states, on average, up from 1% in the previous poll

By Nandika Chatterjee

News Fellow

Published September 27, 2024 2:09PM (EDT)

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks during an event in the East Room of the White House September 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks during an event in the East Room of the White House September 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

A poll of swing states by Bloomberg News/Morning Consult shows that Vice President Kamala Harris now leads by 7 points in Nevada, 5 points in Pennsylvania, 3 points in Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and 2 points in North Carolina. In Georgia, she and former President Donald Trump are tied.

Despite Harris’ leads in key battleground states, her advantages are all within the poll’s statistical margin of error, highlighting the narrow margins this year’s race will be. Still, her 3-point advantage across all seven battleground states suggests momentum is on her side, as that lead is up from the 1-point advantage she had last month, Bloomberg reported.

Related

Harris jumps to 6-point lead over Trump in post-debate poll

According to the poll, voters continue to say that the economy is their top priority. However, when likely voters were asked which candidate they trusted more to handle the cost of everyday goods, the results were practically a tie, with 47% preferring Trump to 46% for Harris. In earlier polls, Trump had enjoyed a decisive lead on the issue.

Harris can also boast an 11-point lead among likely voters on the question of who they trust to help the middle class. The results suggest that Harris is benefitting from her recent focus on economic policy, along with ads from her allies and super PACs that have bombarded battleground states with information on her tax plans.

Read more

about the 2024 campaign

 


MORE FROM Nandika Chatterjee