Right-wing hoax: Letter claims Pennsylvanians will have to provide housing for "homeless immigrants"

A Pennsylvania woman received a fake letter this month telling her she’d been selected to house five refugees as part of a nonexistent program led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

"Congratulations," the fake letter stated, "you have been selected as a Wayward Steward exchange home for homeless immigrants and victims of foreign wars."

The letter was sent to Elizabeth Bennett from the "Pennsylvania Congressional Office of Immigration Affairs," which does not exist. Bennett was supposedly selected based on “property and income records” for a migrant housing program as part of “US5Ca12-B,” a law implemented by the Biden administration, the letter asserted. No such law exists.

According to the letter, recipients would supposedly be paid an $80 stipend for food costs and be provided with “government-approved” bunks. The letter was written on official-looking state letterhead and stamped with a fake Pennsylvania seal.

“Thank you for your dedication to the health and safety of these future Americans!” the letter concluded.

Warren, who quickly realized the letter she received was fake, said it was clearly written to scare recipients and meant to threaten recipients.

“I could definitely see, even for me reading this letter, it felt threatening even though I’m very pro-immigrant because it felt like something that was being imposed on me,” she said.

Warren has a Harris-Walz sign up in her yard, but her targeting appears to be random, The Inquirer reported. It’s unclear whether the letter was sent to other Pennsylvanians.

With just over a month until November’s presidential election, Pennsylvania has emerged as a key battleground state and could decide the fate of the election. Harris currently leads Trump 49-48 in the state across national polling averages.