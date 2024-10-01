Iran launches missiles at Israel following invasion of Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Iran launched missiles into Israel "a short while ago," NBC reported Tuesday afternoon. It is unknown what if any damage the attack has caused.

The U.S. had earlier warned that Iran was planning to attack Israel by launching a ballistic missile, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The attack could significantly escalate tensions in a region already on the verge of an all-out war, with the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordering a limited ground invasion of southern Lebanon after earlier rejecting U.S. calls for a ceasefire. Iran had vowed retaliation for last week's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel," a senior U.S. official had warned earlier Tuesday, CNN reported. "We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran."

In April, Iran launched a wave of drones and missiles toward Israel in a telegraphed response to the assassination of Iranian military officials in Syria. Because the U.S. and Israel had forewarning, the attack resulted in little damage and no loss of life.

The U.S. has said it will again assist Israel in intercepting anything Iran sends its way.

Israeli officials had earlier downplayed the threat of an attack.

“As of this moment, Israel does not perceive [an] imminent threat from Iran,” Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said earlier on Tuesday, CNN reported.