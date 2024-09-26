Israel rejects US proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah on Thursday — which was offered by the U.S. and several allies earlier this week — promising instead to continue waging a war against the Lebanese militant group, Reuters reported.

Lebanon has been bombarded by Israeli warplanes this week, with strikes targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut, shaking the capital. The attacks targeting Hezbollah, including the assassinations of several senior commanders, have raised concerns that a wider war might engulf the region.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement Thursday saying the prime minister has “not even responded to” the proposal, arguing “the purported directive to ease up on the fighting in the north is the opposite of the truth.”

“The Prime Minister has directed the IDF to continue fighting with full force, according to the plan that was presented to him,” the statement continued, The Hill reported. “The fighting in Gaza will also continue until all the objectives of the war have been achieved.”

Citing the need to return 60,000 displaced Israeli residents who have fled Hezbollah rocket fire in the north of the country, Israel has ignored the push for a peaceful settlement, saying it will not stop before ensuring those residents can return to their homes.

On Wednesday night, a senior Biden administration office said that the U.S. hoped Lebanon and Israel accepted the ceasefire proposal.

The U.S. and French-led proposal was released Wednesday and called for a 21-day truce between Israel and Hezbollah. The proposal was also signed by Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.