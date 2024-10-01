Play along with Salon's official vice presidential debate bingo cards

On Tuesday night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance will go head to head on the debate stage. CBS News will host the vice presidential debate live from New York, in what promises to be a clash of personalities.

If you still need an excuse to watch Tuesday night's vice presidential debate, look no further than Salon's official VP debate bingo cards:

Debate Bingo Card 1 (Salon) Debate Bingo Card 2 (Salon)

Debate Bingo Card 3 (Salon)

The cards come in three combinations of 24 possible scenarios, ranging from the regretfully inevitable (Vance mentions women's fertility), to the delightfully absurd (Walz gives surprisingly good home repair advice), to the near impossible (Vance acts like a genuine human being). And if even the prospect of claiming five squares in a row doesn't motivate you to tune in, these cards also double as a drinking game to help soothe your nerves (responsibly) during 90 minutes of spirited political debate.

You can learn more about the cards in the video below.

Watch the debate on CBS or for free at CBSnews.com, live at 9 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. PDT).