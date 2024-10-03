Trump hesitated to give disaster aid to California, until advisors showed him voter data

Two White House officials reportedly had to show Trump voter data to convince him to send aid to burning California

By Griffin Eckstein

News Fellow

Published October 3, 2024 3:47PM (EDT)

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, August 23, 2024. (OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, August 23, 2024. (OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump attempted to stop aid from reaching Californians impacted by natural disasters due to the state's Democratic leanings, a new report claims.

According to E&E News, Trump had to be convinced to send federal disaster aid to California in 2018, when the state was plagued with deadly wildfires that killed more than 100.

Former Trump resiliency policy director Mark Harvey told the outlet that Trump was worried about sending aid to the deep-blue state until he pulled voter data showing that Trump had more support in Orange County, California than Iowa.

“We went as far as looking up how many votes he got in those impacted areas … to show him these are people who voted for you,” Harvey told E&E. “There’s no empathy for the survivors. It is all about getting your photo-op, right? Disaster theater to make him look good.”

Related

Trump rejects California request for federal disaster aid to recover from catastrophic wildfires

Another former Trump official, Olivia Troye, said she fielded calls from panicked local officials to whom Trump had denied aid. Troye said she sometimes had to enlist Vice President Mike Pence’s help to sway Trump.

The revelations into Trump’s politicized disaster relief strategy come as he accuses the Biden administration of leaving conservatives behind in the response to Hurricane Helene response, a claim that FEMA has denied.

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Griffin Eckstein