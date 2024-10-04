Rudy Giuliani texted 2020 "fake electors" plot to the wrong number

The 2020 fake electors plot failed in part because Rudy Giuliani texted the wrong number, according to the recent court filing by special counsel Jack Smith, The Guardian reported .

After Donald Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden four years ago, he enlisted Giuliani to lead his campaign’s legal team. At the time, Giuliani tried to persuade Republican officials in swing states where Trump lost to submit fake, alternate slates of electors so that the current Republican nominee could claim victory. He has since been disbarred.

Giuliani explained the conspiracy to overturn the election in a text message:

“So I need you to pass a joint resolution from the legislature that states the election is in dispute, there’s an ongoing investigation by the legislature, and the Electors sent by Governor Whitmer are not the official electors of the state of Michigan and do not fall within the Safe Harbor deadline under Michigan law."

According to the special counsel, however, that message — intended for a Republican lawmaker in Michigan — was sent to an undisclosed but definitely wrong number.

Beyond Michigan, Giuliani and other Trump allies sought to organize fake electors in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The goal was to have Vice President Mike Pence either recognize the electors as legitimate or cite the existence of alternate slates as reason to throw the election to the House of Representatives, where Trump would prevail.

The anti-democratic conspiracy forms part of the case brought by the special counsel, who this week filed a document providing new details about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.