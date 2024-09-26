It’s a bad day to be a New York City mayor.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor and Trump attorney, was disbarred in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, adding to the list of jurisdictions where the once-venerated figure cannot practice law.

In a one-page order citing New York state’s disbarment, the three-judge D.C. Appeals Court panel affirmed a D.C. bar disciplinary committee’s July 2023 finding that Giuliani attempted “unjustifiably and without precedent to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania voters, and ultimately sought to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

“Mr. Giuliani's misconduct was calculated to undermine the basic premise of our democratic form of government: that elections are determined by the voters,” the committee said.

Giuliani, a chief legal architect of the Trump campaign’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election in numerous states, has been criminally charged in Arizona and Georgia. The ex-Trump advisor is also an unindicted co-conspirator in Jack Smith’s federal election probe, per The Hill.

The disbarment comes as Giuliani faces a bruising bankruptcy case, stemming in part from a massive judgment awarded to two Georgia election workers that Giuliani defamed in 2020. The pair, who Giuliani owes $148 million, won a fight to kick the ex-mayor out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, paving the way for the court to liquidate his assets.