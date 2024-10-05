"It was a mess": Melania Trump "questions the results" of 2020 election in new memoir

Melania Trump doesn't agree with her husband on all the issues, but she's sticking by his side when it comes to conspiracies about the 2020 election.

In a snippet of her upcoming memoir shared by the New York Times, Trump made it clear that she thinks there was something fishy about the election that former President Donald Trump handily lost to Joe Biden.

"It was a mess. Many Americans still have doubts about the election to this day," she wrote. "I am not the only person who questions the results.”

Donald Trump launched an extensive legal and PR campaign questioning the election results in 2020. His fervor and insistence that democracy had been subverted lead to a riot that breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nearly four years later, Melania still holds to some of the beliefs that spurred a mob into action.

She questioned the need to “count votes for days" after the election, ignoring the need for accuracy in tight, statewide races.

Donald Trump is currently facing down a massive election interference case orchestrated by Special Counsel Jack Smith. A recent filing shared by Smith detailed exactly how far Trump was willing to push to interrupt the certification of election results on Jan. 6.

For her part, Melania says she was focusing on her White House renovations during the riot. Per the Times, she pinned her lack of response to the storming of the Capitol on her PR team, which she says was "behind schedule."