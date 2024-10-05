Kamala Harris to appear on chart-topping "Call Her Daddy" podcast

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear on the smash-hit"Call Her Daddy" podcast next week in a conversation with host Alex Cooper surrounding reproductive rights.

“Daddy” was Spotify’s second second-most popular podcast in 2023 (and the runaway favorite among women). Per The Hill, Harris sat for the interview on Tuesday.

Cooper was previously weary of bringing her politics onto the podcast. The overturning of Roe v. Wade changed the calculus for the star podcaster, however. In 2022, she produced a documentary-style episode in support of abortion rights, telling the Hollywood Reporter that the issue was too important to ignore.

“I am a white woman of privilege living in Los Angeles, California, and I think I do know a lot of my listeners relate more to me than maybe what I’m showing in this documentary,” Cooper said at the time. “This should affect every single woman in America and it is eventually going to.”

Harris has sat for fewer legacy media interviews than previous presidential nominees, focusing instead on podcasts like Cooper’s. Earlier this week, The vice president sat down with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their “All the Smoke” podcast., She isn’t alone in her media strategy to meet young voters where they are.

Trump so far in 2024 has made campaign stops with podcasters Lex Fridman, Logan Paul, and Theo Von, and stewed last month over not getting an invite from genre giant Joe Rogan, whose show topped Spotify end-of-year charts again in 2023.

Harris’s stop to “Call Her Daddy” is indicative of a widening gender gap between herself and Trump. The candidate, who has made reproductive rights a central issue in the campaign, leads female voters by more than 15 points, a recent American University poll shows.