Joe Rogan says Kamala Harris' campaign is "nailing it"

Vice President Kamala Harris may have found an unlikely fan in her debate strategy, as she seeks to become the next president of the United States.

Joe Rogan, whose "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast is well-liked amongst conservatives, said in the wake of the September 10 presidential debate that Harris was "nailing it."

During a recent podcast episode, Rogan said, “Whoever’s helping her, whoever’s coaching her, whoever’s the puppet master running the strings . . . ” finishing his thought with a chef's kiss gesture.

The comedian added that he felt the Veep was "better prepared" in comparison to her Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump.

“The difference in that debate was not a difference in who’s gonna have better policies, who’s gonna be better for the country,” Rogan said. “The difference in the debate, in my opinion, was who was better prepared.”

While Rogan conceded that Trump was "funny like a comedian," he argued that the ex-president could have used his speaking time during the debate more efficiently.

“Someone needs to tell him you’ve got these tiny little windows, and you should have all the words ready for those windows,” the podcaster continued.

One would assume that — slight compliment to his comedic chops or not — this will irk Trump. Earlier this month, the former president bemoaned never being asked by Rogan to appear on his podcast, calling him "sort of a liberal guy."