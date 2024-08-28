Joe Rogan claims MSNBC "deceptively" edited a clip that made him seem pro-Harris

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan on the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" claimed that MSNBC "deceptively edited" a video of him to make it appear as though he is a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

Rogan said that he would not be taking legal action against the network for allegedly doctoring a clip of him, which he stated came from the amalgamation of two separate statements he'd made: one about Harris, and another about former Democratic congresswoman turned conservative, Tulsi Gabbard.

“I’m not suing MSNBC, but this is what MSNBC did. They took a clip of me talking about Tulsi Gabbard and they edited it up and made it look like I was saying great things about Kamala Harris,” Rogan said to neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, referencing a video put out by Gabbard earlier this month on X/Twitter.

Gabbard on August 2 took to the social media platform, calling MSNBC a "propaganda machine for the Democrat Elite" and accusing the network of attempting to "brazenly ... deceive the American people."

"One part of the video @joerogan was talking about Kamala; on another part of the video, he was talking about me. MSNBC combined it together to make it look like everything said was about Kamala and that he was endorsing her," Gabbard wrote. "Of course this is completely false. Furthermore, it’s another violation of the FEC law by failing to report their propaganda as a contribution to Kamala’s campaign."

“They just deceptively edited the things I was saying," Rogan continued. "They took it completely out of context where I was talking about — first of all, I was talking about Tulsi Gabbard and then I was talking about the media behind Kamala Harris, all this surge and all these people deciding that she can win and they put the two of those together and made it seem like I was praising Kamala Harris."

The MSNBC clip in question features footage of Rogan from a previous installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," in conversation with author and podcaster Mike Malice. Rogan in the clip can be heard saying, "She's gonna win. She is a strong woman." He also refers to the individual he's speaking about as "a person who served overseas twice," a "congresswoman for eight years," and "a person of color."

“I was talking about Tulsi Gabbard being a congresswoman for eight years and about how she served overseas [as part of] two deployments in medical service dealing with people who were blown up by the war,” Rogan said. “That’s not something Kamala Harris did. That’s something Tulsi Gabbard did.”

Rogan continued by asserting that MSNBC didn't "care about the truth."

"They just want a narrative to get out there amongst enough people because most people are just surface readers."

According to the New York Post, MSNBC has since pulled the video, which contained the following disclaimer: “We have removed an earlier version of this post that incorrectly implied Joe Rogan was talking more about Vice President Kamala Harris. He was referring to Tulsi Gabbard.”