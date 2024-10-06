"This is bad policy": Walz tears into GOP abortion bans on Fox News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz stopped by Fox News on Sunday to push against Republican-backed abortion bans.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream, Walz called the rollback of abortion rights since the Dobbs decision "bad policy."

"They may see this as an election issue. We see it as a right of women to make their own bodily decisions," Walz said, pointing to recent deaths of women in Texas and Georgia who were delayed in seeking medically necessary procedures due to state-level restrictions.

“The real issue here is women being forced into miscarriages, women being forced to go back home, get sepsis, potentially die,” Walz said. "Maternal mortality rates in Texas have skyrocketed off the charts because of this. This is bad policy."

As governor, Walz signed a sweeping protection of abortion rights into law in January 2023. The codification of the right to an abortion was meant to preempt any further attempts at restrictions from the Supreme Court.

“To Minnesotans, know that your access to reproductive health, and your right to make your own health care decisions, are preserved and protected,” Walz said at the time of the signing. “And because of this law, that won’t change with the political winds and the makeup of the Supreme Court.”

Speaking on Fox News, he shared that the Harris administration would seek to restore the abortion protections of Roe v. Wade.

"The vice president and I have been clear, the restoration of Roe v. Wade is what we're asking for," he said. "This is a woman's right to make her own choices."