Harris says on "The View" that Trump "lacks empathy" after falsehoods on hurricane disaster relief

In a sea of media interviews, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by "The View" roundtable to talk hot topics: Donald Trump and the pressing issues this election cycle. Right off the bat, the vice president called out her opponent's "callousness" in his response to the hurricane and storms that have decimated much of the southeastern states.

On Tuesday morning, sitting alongside hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, the group of women discussed a wide array of topics pressing American voters like immigration, health care, President Joe Biden and the category 4 hurricane aiming to hit Florida in a matter of days.

Navarro pointedly said to Harris, "Let's talk about something you'd do differently than Donald Trump. Right now there is a monster storm barreling towards my state of Florida, a place that is still reeling from Hurricane Helene. Trump is lying, claiming the Biden Administration is intentionally withholding aid from the areas that Republicans live and that FEMA funds are being redirected to migrants."

Navarro continued, "Ironically, that's what he did in 2019. What do you think the effects of these lies are and why is he doing this?"

Harris responded, "It's profound and the height of irresponsibility and frankly callousness. Lives are literally at stake right now. I traveled to Georgia and North Carolina after Hurricane Helene."

The vice president continued to share a story about her meeting with survivors of Hurricane Helene in Georgia and North Carolina. She described, "In Georgia, I met a woman who, just days earlier, her husband was killed in their home by a fallen tree. Days later I met with her and her daughter. You can imagine the pain, the shock they are still in about what they experienced, what they witnessed. I mean we are talking about real human beings and their lives and them losing everything."

An impassioned Harris then criticized Trump for his role in perpetuating falsehoods about hurricane disaster relief, saying, "People are losing their homes with no hope of ever being able to reconstruct or return. The idea that someone could be playing political games for the sake of himself . . . but this is so consistent about Donald Trump."

She continued, "He puts himself before the needs of others. I fear he really lacks empathy on a very basic level. To care about the suffering of other people and then understand the role of a leader is not to beat people down, but to lift them up — especially in a time of crisis."

Harris was met with a question from Sara Haines about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' claims that she had not called him ahead of Hurricane Milton and previous storms, calling her moves "political." However, Harris claimed DeSantis has declined her calls, ultimately calling the governor "selfish."

Harris said in response, "First of all, I have called and talked with, in the course of this crisis, this most recent crisis, Democrat and Republican governors — called, taken the call, answered the call, had a conversation. So obviously, this is not an issue that is about partisanship or politics for certain leaders, but maybe is for others."

"This hurricane coming to Florida is predicted to be historic, in terms of how serious and devastating," Harris urged. "If they're telling you to evacuate, get your stuff and go. Floridians, tough folks, have been through a lot, but this is gonna be different than it has before. I know a lot of folks may think 'I've been through this. I grew up here. I've seen it all. I'll be fine.' This one is gonna be different."

Harris continued, "That's why I called the governor [about] what Florida has received in terms of impact. We have to have an agreement that at some point we all need to work together — especially federal, state [and] local resources — around these kinds of disasters. I think it's a shame that hasn't happened."

Navarro chimed in, "He'll take your call when you're president."

"And when I'm president, I'll continue to call him to see what he needs for help," Harris concluded.