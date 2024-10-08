Howard Stern endorses Kamala Harris during interview that touches on therapy, sexism and Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has Howard Stern’s vote, he announced during her appearance on his Sirius XM radio show Tuesday.

In one of several media appearances she has made this week, Harris sat for an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” to discuss her campaign with just one month left until November’s election.

"I literally lose sleep, and have been, over what is at stake in this election," Harris told Stern, according to a pool report from The Guardian's David Smith, arguing that her opponent, Donald Trump, wants to be a dictator. “This election is about strength versus weakness. The weakness of someone who puts himself before the American people, who does not have the strength to stand for their needs and make sure we're a secure nation."

After discussing Harris’ border policy, Stern shifted the focus to Harris’ personal past, something she has rarely touched on in other interviews.

Harris shared that she works out every morning and loves "Special K" cereal, something she shared with her late mother. In a rare moment of vulnerability, Harris said she misses her mother everyday.

When Stern asked if Harris is allowed to go to therapy, she pointed to her supportive group of friends. "Choose not to have mean people in your life," she said.

Halfway through the show, Stern revealed to his over 20 million listeners that Harris has his vote.

“And yes, I’m voting for you, but I would also vote for that wall over there, rather than a guy who says he doesn’t support Ukraine… Why do my fellow Americans want this kind of chaos overseas?” Stern said.

The pair also talked about Harris’ running-mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and President Joe Biden’s decision to step down as the Democratic nominee. Stern also asked Harris if she thought some people may not vote for her because she’s a woman.

"Listen, I've been the first woman in almost every position I've had. I believe that men and women support women in leadership,” Harris replied. “And that's been my life experience and that's why I'm running for president."

In addition to The “Howard Stern Show,” Harris appeared on “The View” Tuesday and is set to tape” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night. Earlier this week, she spoke on “60 Minutes” and “Call Her Daddy.”