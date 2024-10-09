Trump, triggered by Harris interview, rages against "degenerates" on "The View"

Former President Donald Trump embarked on another Truth Social rant after taking issue with Vice President Kamala Harris' comments on "The View" that she would not have done anything differently from President Joe Biden over the last four years.

"Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a 'dummy' every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES," he wrote Tuesday. "The Lamestream Media doesn’t want to pick up the story, the dumb women on the show wish they never asked her the question that led to that Election Defying answer, but the Internet is going WILD."

Harris did say something to that effect during her appearance. Asked by the all-women panel if she would have done anything differently, she said that "there is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," before touting the administration's work in capping the cost of insulin at $35 for Medicare recipients.

Later, Harris added that, "you asked me what is the difference between Joe Biden and me — that will be one of the differences. I’m going to have a Republican in my cabinet." That was a reference to a promise she made in a CNN interview in August.

The vice president's cautious answers underscore the challenge of framing her role in an administration that has scored a number of legislative achievements and oversaw a recovering economy, but has also frustrated many Americans who still feel left behind and is led by an unpopular president.

Trump was decidedly less guarded in his review of the Biden administration in his Truth Social tirade. "For starters, THE BORDER DISASTER, WITH MURDERERS AND EVERYONE ELSE BEING ALLOWED TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, WORST INFLATION IN HISTORY, THE UKRAINE DISASTER, OCTOBER 7TH WITH ISRAEL, LOSS OF ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, THE AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE, LOSS OF RESPECT ALL OVER THE GLOBE, AND MUCH MORE!" he listed as the administration's many perceived sins. "Her dumbest answer so far!"