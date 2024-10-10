Small Business Administration disaster loan program running out of money

The SBA says the program is likely to be depleted before the end of October

By Natalie Chandler

Published October 10, 2024 10:10AM (EDT)

Kyle Gardner explorers storm damage near the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Kyle Gardner explorers storm damage near the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

A loan program for businesses and residents affected by disasters could run out of funding in a few weeks, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. 

The SBA said its disaster loan program is likely to be depleted before the end of October. In a statement issued Saturday, the SBA urged Congress to comply with President Joe Biden's request to replenish funding. Congress is scheduled to reconvene in mid-November.

Related

Climate change is jacking up insurance costs. Freak hurricanes like Helene only make it worse

The SBA has been serving people affected by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia in late September. Hurricane Milton dealt another blow to Florida on Wednesday. 

The agency said it would continue helping borrowers with initial processing and servicing their loans, but "if funding lapses, all new offers will be held back and delayed until program funding is replenished."

“We look forward to working with Congress to secure the federal resources necessary to ensure the SBA can continue funding affordable disaster loans for homeowners, renters, small businesses, and nonprofits. Americans should not have to wait for critical assistance when they need it the most," SBA Secretary Isabel Casillas Guzman said.

The agency offers low-interest loans of up to $500,000 for homeowners. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000, and businesses can apply for loans up to $2 million.

Read more

about personal finance


MORE FROM Natalie Chandler