"There will be no rematch!": Trump says he won't even debate Harris on Fox News

Former President Donald Trump reiterated on his Truth Social platform Wednesday that he won't debate Vice President Kamala Harris, providing a list of excuses for why he would be declining Fox News' invitation for another showdown.

"There will be no rematch!" the 78-year-old wrote, rejecting a chance to recover from his disastrous first debate, even on a friendly network.

Fox News had offered up mainstay anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier to moderate a debate in Pennsylvania on Oct. 24 or 27, saying in a statement that it “would present an opportunity for each candidate to make their closing arguments." But Trump, who has held a grudge against both anchors and is annoyed at the network for what he claims is insufficiently positive coverage, insisted that voters did not need to hear from him again in a prime-time debate.

Trump, writing in capital letters, claimed that it was already "LATE" in the process with early voting underway; that Harris turned down a Fox News debate in early September that he had proposed instead of their meeting on ABC; and that there was no point in debating the Democratic nominee because she said on "The View" that she, in Trump's paraphrasing, "WOULD NOT DO ANYTHING DIFFERENT FROM JOE BIDEN."

CNN also proposed a late October debate that Harris has accepted, but Trump rejected that one too. According to the Republican nominee, there's no need because, he falsely claimed, he was the consensus winner

"I AM ALSO LEADING IN THE POLLS, WITH THE LEAD GETTING BIGGER BY THE DAY - AND LEADING IN ALL SWING STATES. THE FIRST THING A PRIZEFIGHTER DOES WHEN HE LOSES A FIGHT IS SAY THAT HE 'DEMANDS A REMATCH,'" he wrote. In fact, polling averages show Harris ahead in most swing states that decided the 2020 contest between Trump and President Joe Biden.