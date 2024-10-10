"Who does that?": Obama mocks Trump's Bible, NFT grifts

Former President Barack Obama questioned Donald Trump's many grifts when he spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.

During a rally for the Harris campaign in Pittsburgh, Obama took time out of his speech to knock Trump for his "constant attempts" to bilk his supporters via NFTs, sneakers, watches and Bibles.

"Who does that? Selling you gold sneakers and $100,000 watch and most recently, a Trump Bible," Obama said. "He wants you to buy the word of God, Donald Trump edition. Got his name right there next to Matthew and Luke."

Trump's gameplan in releasing a branded Bible became a bit more clear earlier this month, when an oddly specific bid for 55,000 Bibles was shared by the Oklahoma public school system. Beyond selling the Bibles to his most fervent supporters, it seems like the Bibles might be a way for political sycophants to earn favor in Trumpworld.

Still, the former president was wowed by the audacity of a Bible as merch, seeming to think it was beyond parody.

"You could not make this stuff up," he said. "If you saw it on Saturday Night Live, you'd say 'Now, that's going too far.'"

It was far from the only jab Obama landed on the night. Comparing Trump to the mechanically inclined vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, he wondered aloud if the born-and-bred New Yorker Trump could even do basic automobile maintenance.

"Do you think Donald Trump has ever changed a tire in his life?" he asked.