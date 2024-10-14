"Hatchet job": Trump attacks "The Apprentice" biopic in Truth Social rant

Donald Trump fumed over the biopic "The Apprentice" in a caps-lock abusing post to his social media platform.

"A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice will hopefully 'bomb,'" he wrote. "It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country." (sic)

The film focuses on the relationship between a young Trump and attorney Roy Cohn. The dark comedy shows Trump learning how to trade his morals for an outward appearance of toughness, a deal the doe-eyed mogul-in-waiting is quick to make.

A particularly heart-wrenching scene shows Trump's late wife Ivana suffering abuse at the hands of Trump. The former president objected strongly to the portrayal calling screenwriter Gabe Sherman a "lowlife and talentless hack."

"My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died," he wrote. "So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us."

Though Trump's social feed has been full of boosterism for his string of xenophobic rallies throughout the country, he still finds time (frequently, like this most recent screed, in the middle of the night) to take shots at his perceived enemies. Recent targets of his online ire include Taylor Swift (who he said he hates in a direct, all-caps broadside) and multiple attacks on Liz Cheney, the Republican scion who endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.