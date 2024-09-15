"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT": Trump goes on Truth Social tirade against Harris supporters

Donald Trump told his supporters how he really feels about Kamala Harris' most-famous booster in a Sunday morning flurry of angry posts to his Truth Social platform.

"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," the former president wrote, as one part of a tirade against rich supporters of Harris' candidacy.

"All rich, job creating people, that support Comrade Kamala Harris, you are STUPID," he wrote. "She is seeking an UNREALIZED TAX ON CAPITAL GAINS. If this tax actually gets enacted, it guarantees that we will have a 1929 style Depression. Perhaps even the thought of it would lead to calamity - But at least appraisers and accountants would do well!"

The tone is a far cry from the disinterested one Trump put on for Fox News immediately after Swift's endorsement of Harris earlier this week.

"It was just a question of time. She couldn't possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn't possibly endorse him," he told the hosts of Fox & Friends. "She's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Though Trump said he"not a Taylor Swift fan," his campaign took the opportunity to release merch in the style of Swift's Eras tour t-shirts.

Swift had remained silent through much of the 2024 election season, but said she felt compelled to share her endorsement after Trump shared an AI-generated image of Swift endorsing his campaign.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I’m voting for [Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.