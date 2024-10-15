Trump feigns concern over Harris' seasonal allergies while refusing to release own medical records

Former President Donald Trump is trying to raise alarm about a “dangerous” diagnosis in Vice President Kamala Harris’ recently released medical report: seasonal allergies.

Last week, Harris released a medical statement from U.S. Army Physician Joshua R. Simmons, who declared she was in “excellent health” with very few minor health conditions including hives and seasonal allergies. Trump, who would be the oldest president in history at the end of another term, has refused to release his own medical records.

In a late-night Truth Social rant on Tuesday, the 78-year-old Republican criticized Harris’ unremarkable medical report, writing that the 59-year-old’s “allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,” also known as seasonal allergies, were “dangerous and messy.”

“According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from ‘urticaria,’ defined as ‘a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling.’ She also has ‘allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,’ a very messy and dangerous situation,” Trump wrote.

“These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning,” he added.

The release of Harris' health report was meant to contrast with Trump’s own refusal to disclose the same information, the Harris campaign told ABC news. While running against Hilary Clinton in 2016, Trump vowed to release a medical report after Clinton shared her own; he instead released a letter from his personal physician citing his “extraordinary health.”

A year ago, Trump shared a similar letter from Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who wrote that his “overall health is excellent.” But the Republican nominee has never released a full medical report, despite critics calling into question his cognitive functioning. On Monday, those concerns were raised again after Trump spent much of a town hall event swaying to music and refusing to take questions.

At a rally in North Carolina on Sunday, Harris questioned Trump’s health and ability to lead the country, pointing to his last-minute refusal to appear on “60 Minutes” and years-long reluctance to share a medical report, as the majority of presidential candidates do. Trump has also rejected the possibility of another debate following last month's disastrous performance.

“One must question, one must question, are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on?” Harris said to the crowd.