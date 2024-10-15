The roadmap to increasing participation in WIC: More access, less politics

In 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration released a national strategy to end hunger in America by 2030 and significantly reduce the toll of diet-related chronic illness and disease. Central to this bold vision was maximizing the reach of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), which for more than 50 years has provided critical nutrition benefits and health resources that have transformed the lives of so many people.

But as the national strategy noted, there is a significant barrier to achieving these goals: “Too often, people are eligible for federal assistance programs but do not benefit from them.” New data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) proves the point: millions of women, babies and young children who meet the criteria for WIC are not enrolled.

As president and CEO of the National WIC Association (NWA) — the independent nonprofit education and advocacy voice for WIC — I believe America should commit to ensuring WIC is accessible to anyone eligible to participate. We can get there by making it easier to join and shielding the program from political interference. Families, and our country, will be better for it.

Fifty years after the first clinic opened in Pineville, Kentucky in 1974, WIC has become one of the most effective programs in American history. As NWA’s new “State of WIC” report documents, this is due to a wide array of benefits and services — including a food benefit package rooted in the latest nutrition science, access to health screenings and referrals, and expert-led breastfeeding and nutrition education support. The resulting impact on participants’ lives is significant. This includes reduced rates of food insecurity and infant mortality, fewer premature births, and improved cognitive development in young children. In 2023 alone, WIC lifted more than 200,000 people out of poverty. From an economic standpoint, every federal dollar for WIC more than doubles its return on investment.

For these reasons, it is imperative that WIC is accessible to anyone and everyone who qualifies.

More than 6.7 million people participate in WIC as of June 2024 — among the highest monthly totals of the past several years and higher than any yearly average since 2018. Many recent program improvements have helped, from a higher cash benefit for families to purchase fruits and vegetables to increased flexibility that allows participants to sign up and reload their benefits remotely. The 12,000 public health nutrition service provider agencies that NWA represents work intently in their communities to make WIC participation easier than ever.

But considerable work remains. Only 53.5% of eligible individuals participated in WIC in 2022 — a welcome increase from 51.2% in 2021 but still indicative of a wide gulf between WIC eligibility and participation.

Coverage rates were higher for some populations, including nearly 80% of WIC-eligible infants and nearly 75% of non-breastfeeding women. But coverage rates were far lower for others, including less than half of WIC-eligible children and pregnant women. WIC participation continues to decline as children get older, with a mere 25% of eligible 4-year olds participating. In more than 20 states, coverage rates overall are under 50%.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

Research shows a number of structural barriers to WIC participation — such as barriers to completing the application process, difficulties traveling to in-person appointments, and a lack of culturally-relevant foods — that can be especially pronounced for immigrants, workers without paid leave, and parents without child care. Other barriers are more societal in nature, such as lack of awareness of WIC among eligible families and healthcare providers.

A collective effort is needed to eliminate these barriers. In 2024, Congress provided an additional $1 billion for WIC to cover all participants this fiscal year. USDA’s final rule updating the WIC food package made the higher cash benefit for fruits and vegetables permanent and increased food choices. For our part, NWA announced new investments to support WIC staff from underrepresented communities pursuing nutrition and lactation credentials; provided more resources to WIC agencies to help them reach and retain eligible families; and for redesigning the national www.signupwic.com site to make it more user-friendly.

"One of the most important steps Congress can take is to reimagine how it funds WIC."

Now we all must build on that momentum.

One of the most important steps Congress can take is to reimagine how it funds WIC. While WIC ultimately received the support it needed this fiscal year, an unnecessarily politicized funding battle meant Congress came dangerously close to abandoning its three-decade-long commitment to fully funding the program. Given Congress’ ongoing difficulties in funding essential programs like WIC on an annual basis — Congress hasn't gotten all 12 appropriations bills done on-time since 1997 — the time has come to explore mandatory funding for WIC. Families and providers alike deserve peace of mind that the WIC lights will always be on.

Congress can also improve access by further modernizing the program. This includes allowing states to offer hybrid and virtual services permanently, and expanding eligibility for postpartum and breastfeeding women, as well as children. USDA should also finalize a proposed rule to make it easier for WIC participants to make purchases with their benefits online.

Ending hunger in America and reducing rates of diet-related chronic disease will not happen overnight. But let’s not wait to take the necessary steps to ensure that every person who needs WIC is able to get it. The premise is simple, but the impact will be profound.