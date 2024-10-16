"Increasingly unstable": Harris calls Trump "unfit" for office after bizarre town hall

Harris told reporters that Trump is clearly in decline after he ended a town hall with 40 minutes of swaying

By Alex Galbraith

Published October 16, 2024 5:21PM (EDT)

On the U.S. Presidential campaign trail stopping in battleground states, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak to Nevada voters at University of Las Vegas Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 10, 2024. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump "unfit" to for the presidency after a bizarre town hall that ended with Trump swaying onstage to music for over half an hour. 

Speaking to reporters ahead of a rally in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Harris said that "people who have worked closely with" Trump have noted he's unwell. 

"Donald Trump is increasingly unstable," she said. "And as has been said by the people who have worked closely with him, he is unfit to be President of the United States."

Harris' comments from Pennsylvania follow a disastrous Trump event in the same state on Monday. Though Trump's stop in suburban Philadelphia was billed as a town hall, he only answered four questions before pivoting to nearly 40 minutes of dancing to music. The town hall was twice interrupted by fainting attendees, according to the Washington Post, and Trump refused to be put back on track by moderator and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. 

“Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into a music [sic],” Trump said. “Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?”

Trump interjected over his playlist rarely after he stopped taking questions, occasionally tossing out canned lines about the election. According to a report by the Washington Post, he mostly acted as an MC for the rally playlist.

“Nobody’s leaving. What’s going on? There’s nobody leaving. Keep going,” he said, over Rufus Wainwright’s cover of “Hallelujah." “All right, turn that music up! Turn that up. Great song!”

The rest of the week went no better for Trump, who rambled and drifted during an event at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday.

