Pope Francis urges world leaders to transform military spending into investments in food and health

To mark World Food Day on October 16, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of combating food insecurity and ensuring that everyone has access to adequate food and drink, especially during wartime.

According to Vatican News, the official news portal of the Vatican, Pope Francis wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “War brings out the worst in humanity: selfishness, violence and dishonesty … Let us reject the line of reasoning that embraces weapons, and instead transform massive military expenditures into investments to combat hunger and the lack of healthcare and education.”

https://x.com/Pontifex/status/1846498824057127016

The pope also urged the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to "listen to the demands of those at the end of the food chain, such as small farmers, and to intermediary social groups, like families, who are directly involved in feeding people." He highlighted that the theme of World Food Day — "the right to food for a better life and a better future" — is a priority that "satisfies one of the basic needs of human beings: to feed oneself in accordance with adequate qualitative and quantitative standards."

Pope Francis specifically mentioned that the needs of "workers, farmers, the poor, the hungry, and those living in isolated rural areas must never be overlooked." He aims for the church to help provide "a plurality and variety of nutritious, affordable, healthy, and sustainable foods," while further committing to the goal of "eradicating hunger and poverty" to ensure that "everyone can have adequate food, in both quantity and quality."