Meteor shower to grace Earth this weekend. Here’s how to see it

The Orionids are back, promising views of a spectacular meteor shower this weekend. Stargazers can eagerly look skyward starting on Sunday and continuing through the week of Oct. 20th, according to a recent report from the American Meteor Society.

The Orionid meteor shower — often known as “the Orionids” for short — occurs every year thanks to Halley’s Comet. Although the famous celestial object only passes Earth once every 72 to 80 years (and is due again in mid-2061), it leaves an annual trail of meteor showers known as Orionids. The Orionids were technically visible in 2024 starting as early as Sept. 26th, but viewing conditions have not been ideal until this week. Even now, however, a waning gibbous moon will still somewhat impede viewing conditions.

Yet the American Meteor Society says fans of meteor showers may be pleased despite this obstacle. Orionids swoop past and/or into the Earth’s atmosphere at 41 miles per second (66 kilometers per second), or around 148,000 mph (238,000 km/h). As a result they put on quite a spectacular show, with Orionids being well-known for their vivid colors and zipping speeds. Astronomy aficionados are already swapping tips on the best way to take in everything.

“In 2024, the Orionid meteor shower should rain down its greatest number of meteors on the mornings of October 20 and 21,” reports EarthSky.org. “The morning of October 21 might bring the richest display of meteors.”

NASA urges stargazers to wait until after midnight, then find a location away from light pollution (particularly urbanized areas or those with street lighting). After finding a comfortable position, stargazers should set aside half an hour or more for lying flat on their backs while looking upward. Those in the Northern Hemisphere should face southeast; those in the Southern Hemisphere should face northeast.