"You're a sh*t vice president": Trump goes on profane rant against Harris during rally

Donald Trump is known for dancing around topics — or occasionally just dancing — at his hours-long rallies. The former president didn't bother with his trademark "weave" when the subject of Kamala Harris came up during a Saturday stop in Pennsylvania, however.

Trump cursed the vice president and encouraged rally attendees to do the same, calling Harris a "sh*t vice president."

“So you have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough. That you just can’t take it anymore," he said to the approval of the crowd. "We can’t stand you, you’re a shit vice president! The worst!'”

Playing to the crowd's enthusiasm, Trump continued to lay into his opponent.

"You’re the worst vice president. Kamala, you’re fired! Get the hell out of here, you’re fired!" he said.

His profanity-laced digs at Harris weren't the only blue moments during the Latrobe rally. After an 11-minute-long story about the life of Arnold Palmer, Trump went on an extended riff about the size of the golf legend's genitals.

"Arnold Palmer was all man," Trump shared. "And I refuse to say it. But when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh, my God. That’s unbelievable.'”